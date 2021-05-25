Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.