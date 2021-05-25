Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

