Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DSX. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 79.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

