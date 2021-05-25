DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.