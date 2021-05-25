DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $288,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

