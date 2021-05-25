Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$107 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.86 million.

Shares of NYSE:DMS opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter.

DMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

