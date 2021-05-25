Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $65,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $368.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

