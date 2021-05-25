Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $65,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Masco by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Masco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,395,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 90,855 shares of company stock worth $5,821,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

