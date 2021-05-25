Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $63.11 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Hanesbrands worth $63,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243,465 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

