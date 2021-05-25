Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $68,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Chemed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chemed by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $493.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.63. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total value of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

