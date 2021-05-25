Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802,613 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $63,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of DB opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

