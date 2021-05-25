Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,857 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.23% of Kadant worth $68,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.74.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.