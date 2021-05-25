Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 415,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Las Vegas Sands worth $63,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after buying an additional 3,434,013 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after buying an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

