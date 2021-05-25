Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $63,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 117,011 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

