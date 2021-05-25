Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.63% of Stride worth $67,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

