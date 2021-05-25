Diploma PLC (DPLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.50 on June 16th

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) announced a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,984 ($38.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 71.31. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,044 ($39.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,818.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,430.80.

Get Diploma alerts:

DPLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.