Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Plans Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DGOC stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.61. Diversified Gas & Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

Get Diversified Gas & Oil alerts:

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.