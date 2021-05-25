DMScript (DMST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $741,679.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00873773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033237 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.