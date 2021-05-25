Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. Doki Doki Finance has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $100,214.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for about $90.36 or 0.00236237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.62 or 0.00981976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.50 or 0.10071544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,999 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

