Doliver Advisors LP Has $360,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

