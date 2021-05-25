Doliver Advisors LP Invests $229,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in UGI by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

