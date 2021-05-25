Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.