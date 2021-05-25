Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $90,718,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $75,628,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

