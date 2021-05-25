Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9,556.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

