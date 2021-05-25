Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Boosted by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.44. 12,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

