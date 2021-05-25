Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 249,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. Domo has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.