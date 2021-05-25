DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $33.01 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

