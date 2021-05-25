Dovu (DOV) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.24 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Dovu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00964556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.85 or 0.09922962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

