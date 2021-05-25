Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 5,777 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

HD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

