Doyle Wealth Management Buys 361 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $151.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,816. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.