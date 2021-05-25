Doyle Wealth Management Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 106,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 353,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,683,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

