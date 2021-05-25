Doyle Wealth Management Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 168,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,359,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

