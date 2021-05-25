Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.27. 31,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,951. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.22 and a 12 month high of $376.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.