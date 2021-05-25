DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0529 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and $1.72 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,053.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $687.52 or 0.01855464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00445394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00045934 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001557 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.