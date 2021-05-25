Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

