Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

