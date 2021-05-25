Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $914,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMGCU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

