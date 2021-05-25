Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,261.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,156.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,153.96. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

