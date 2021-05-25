Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ICL opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

