Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 43,920 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 101.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

