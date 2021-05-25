Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

