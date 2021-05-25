Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.05.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

