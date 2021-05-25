EasyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for $4.93 or 0.00012878 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

