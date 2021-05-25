EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $705,158.64 and approximately $282,736.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,523.28 or 1.00782864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00036032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00095138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000120 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

