Edgeware Achieves Market Cap of $76.94 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $76.94 million and approximately $844,586.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.61 or 0.00970916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.10 or 0.10006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

