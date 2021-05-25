Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.60.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $657,641.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 371,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,578.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,472 shares of company stock valued at $22,289,246 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.