Einsteinium Market Cap Achieves $59.88 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $59.88 million and approximately $26,327.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00475270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,688,312 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

