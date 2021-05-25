ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $76,634.43 and approximately $12,419.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.80 or 0.00893103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.24 or 0.09355464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.