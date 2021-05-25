Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.0402 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $159,276.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

