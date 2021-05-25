Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Argus

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

